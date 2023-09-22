Geylang Restaurant Accidentally Overcharges S$840 On S$84 Bill, Searching For Customers To Refund Them

Fok Lok Kee Restaurant In Geylang Overcharges Customers By Accident, Hopes To Refund Them

Lately, there have been many reports of eateries charging ridiculous prices for their dishes — remember the recent S$900 crab saga?

But sometimes, such high rates may be purely accidental.

On Friday (22 Sep), a restaurant in Geylang took to Facebook hoping to reach out to two customers whom they had accidentally overcharged.

Instead of charging them S$84, the staff had unintentionally pressed an extra zero on the machine, causing the amount to balloon to S$840.

The restaurant is now urging the two customers to come forward so that they can refund the difference.

Restaurant in Geylang accidentally overcharges customers

In their post, which was shared in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group, Fok Lok Kee Private Kitchen said that they are urgently seeking two female customers who came by on Wednesday (20 Sep).

The restaurant specialises in Sichuan cuisine and is located on Geylang Road.

They shared that one of their staff members made a mistake while settling the ladies’ bill.

A screenshot of their bill shows that they had ordered S$84 worth of dishes and drinks.

However, a staff member unwittingly pressed an extra zero and charged them S$840 instead.

Speaking to MS News, the restaurant shared that they only realised the error about half an hour after the customers left.

Neither the staff nor the patrons had noticed the mistake even though the customer who paid was given the receipt.

Restaurant hopes to provide refund of difference

Although it’s been two days since the incident, Fok Lok Kee Private Kitchen said that the customer has yet to return to seek a refund of the difference.

Since the women were first-time customers, the restaurant has no idea how to get in touch with them.

Thus, they decided to bring the matter to social media in hopes that one of the customers might see it and come forward.

Luckily, the women seemed to be local and not tourists, so there’s a much lower chance that they might’ve left the country by now.

Netizens who saw the post offered various suggestions, such as contacting the bank to void the transaction.

Unfortunately, the restaurant said that their point-of-sale (POS) provider is unable to identify what bank it is.

What they can tell is whether it was charged to a Visa or Mastercard, so the restaurant intends to contact the relevant card company if their POS provider is unable to provide a partial refund.

For now, all they can do is hope that the customer sees this post or notices the error in her bank statement and contacts them as soon as possible.

So if you happen to know two women who dined at Fok Lok Kee Private Kitchen at around 8pm on 20 Sep, you might want to bring their attention to the Facebook post.

