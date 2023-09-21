Tourist Lodges Police Report Over S$900 Crab, Seafood Paradise Says Price Was Communicated Clearly

Seafood Paradise Disputes Claims By Tourist Who Lodged Police Report Over S$900 Crab

To prevent disputes over hidden costs, shops and restaurants need to communicate and state the full price of their products.

But occasionally, incidents involving angry consumers paying more than what they expect may still occur.

Recently, a tourist was shocked that the crab she ordered at Seafood Paradise, Clarke Quay, cost a whopping S$900. She later lodged a police report.

Paradise Group, the parent group of Seafood Paradise, issued a statement clarifying “inaccurate information” that the customers shared.

The group claimed that the restaurant staff had clearly communicated the crab’s price and weight to the customers, and even brought the whole crab to their table.

Tourist who visited Seafood Paradise claims they didn’t know they would be served entire crab

Earlier this week, AsiaOne reported an incident where a Japanese tourist was charged S$900 for a crab they ordered at Seafood Paradise, Clarke Quay.

The tourist, who was with her family and friends, claimed they were not informed of the total weight of the crab.

She also told AsiaOne that the group wasn’t told that they would be served the entire crab, claiming that other restaurants serve crabs in partial portions.

Taken aback by the bill, the tourist lodged a police report and contacted the Singapore Tourism Board.

Ultimately, the restaurant manager reportedly offered them a discount of S$107.40 off their total bill.

The AsiaOne exclusive has gone viral on Facebook with 721 shares and more than 1,700 comments at the time of reporting.

Paradise Group said restaurant staff brought crab out to avoid miscommunication

On Wednesday (20 Sep), Paradise Group — the parent group overseeing Seafood Paradise — issued a statement addressing the incident.

Claiming that there were “inaccurate claims” by the customers, Paradise Group highlighted several points in hopes of rectifying the situation.

Firstly, Paradise Group pointed out that staff at the restaurant had communicated the price of the Alaskan King Crab — S$26.80 per 100g — on two occasions to the customers.

They apparently did so while pointing to the menu, which also had the same price on display.

Paradise Group staff also told the customers that the crab weighed 3.5kg and even brought it to their table to prevent miscommunication.

Paradise Group noted that live seafood is typically sold and served as a whole item.

This was likely a direct response to the tourist’s claim that she didn’t know the group would be served the entire crab.

“Dividing it into partial portions would render the remaining portion no longer live seafood”, explained Paradise Group.

Restaurant manager offered goodwill discount after customer couldn’t pay

Despite receiving compliments on the meal, Paradise Group said the diners refused to settle the bill at the end of the meal.

One of the customers apparently even mentioned that they didn’t have enough money to pay and asked for assistance.

After hearing this, the restaurant manager extended the customers a discount of S$107.40.

Ending the post, Paradise Group stressed their commitment to transparent pricing, customer service, and food quality.

Featured image adapted from Paradise Group on Facebook and Eatbook.