‘Our elderly parents are inconsolable’: Family of S’pore couple missing in Taiwan appeals for info

Family of Singapore couple missing in Taiwan asks potential witnesses to contact them over Facebook

19 days after they went missing during an earthquake in Taiwan, the whereabouts of Singapore couple Neo Siew Choo and Sim Hwee Kok are still unknown.

Their family members are still looking for them, resorting to a plea over Facebook for any information at all.

Family of missing couple ask Taiwan man to help post an appeal

The appeal from the family of the missing couple was posted on Facebook in the Hualien Earthquake Rescue Real-Time Info (花莲地震救灾即时资讯) group on Sunday (21 April).

It was shared by a man named Sunny Sandro Wong, who is a volunteer assisting in rescue efforts. He said he received a call from the family the day before.

They requested his help to post a message from them in Mandarin and English in the Facebook group.

This is so they can get more information in order to narrow the search once the trail is safe to enter.

Family ‘inconsolable’ that couple still missing in Taiwan after 19 days

In their appeal, the family said the couple headed to Hualien “with much excitement” hoping to view the beautiful scenery at the Shakadang Trail.

However, they were caught up in the 7.4-magnitude earthquake, which struck south of Hualien city at 7.58am on 3 April.

According to reports, they alighted from a tourist bus at the Shakadang Trail at 7.20am.

Despite “valiant efforts” by the rescue team, they have not been found after 19 days, and their family added:

We and our elderly parents are inconsolable.

Family appeals for info from potential witnesses

Thus, the family wished to appeal to anyone who was on the Shakadang Trail that day, or knew someone who was, to contact them.

Specifically, they wanted to know from potential witnesses:

where on the trail they were when the quake occurred whether they saw the couple if they could check through their photos and videos to see if they recorded images of the couple by chance

As the search and rescue work is difficult and dangerous, their goal is to narrow down the search area to help them.

In a comment, they also asked those who have friends or family members who returned from Taroko Gorge, where the Shakadang Trail is located, whether they had any photos or info that could help.

The family was also looking for two people — a Frenchman and a Taiwanese man — who were interviewed by news media as they were in the vicinity when the quake struck.

However, Mr Wong later updated the post saying that he received news that the Frenchman named Michael wasn’t near the Shakadang Trail so there was no need to look for him.

Those who have info may send a message to the Hualien Earthquake Rescue Real-Time Info (花莲地震救灾即时资讯) Facebook group or email the family at helpsingaporefamily@gmail.com. Messages can be in English or Mandarin.

Search suspended for safety of crew

The Singaporean couple are the only people still missing from the Taiwan quake, which has a death toll of 17.

The search is currently suspended for the safety of the crew members.

The family has also asked the search team not to enter the Shakadang Trail due to the danger from aftershocks.

Several instances of falling rocks had occurred at the trail in the few days before the search was suspended, according to the Hualien County Fire Department (HLCFD).

The family is nonetheless very grateful to the crew for their hard work, Mr Wong said.

Family of missing Singaporeans conduct tearful ceremony at trail

On 14 April, the couple’s family members, who had travelled to Taiwan for the search, conducted a “soul-summoning” ritual at the entrance to Shakadang Trail, reported Next Apple News.

