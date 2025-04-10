Lottery winner in Thailand crushed to death by trailer before he could collect his prize money

55-year-old lottery winner fatally crushed by trailer before he could collect winnings

A lottery winner in Thailand was tragically killed in a road accident before he had the chance to claim his prize.

At around 4.30pm on Sunday (6 April), police were alerted to a collision between a motorcycle and a trailer truck on a road alongside the motorway in the Mueang Chonburi District.

Rescue workers and police arrived to find the body of a 55-year-old man who had been run over by a trailer.

The victim was identified as Mr Praphan (name transliterated from Thai), a native of Udon Thani Province.

Winning lottery ticket found in bag

In his bag, officers found two lottery tickets bearing the number “807232”.

The tickets had won a two-digit prize — awarded to tickets that match the last two digits of the winning number — in the 16 March draw.

Typically, the two-digit prize in the Thai lottery offers a payout of 1,000 baht (S$39) per ticket.

Since Mr Praphan had two such tickets, his total potential winnings would have been 2,000 baht (S$78).

They matched the winning number “32” but had not yet been redeemed, according to Khaosod.

Trailer driver claims he didn’t notice the motorcycle approaching

Nearby, police found a blue-grey Honda Wave motorcycle.

An Isuzu 18-wheeler was parked a short distance away, its left rear tyre stained with blood.

When questioned, the 50-year-old trailer driver said he had been driving normally and hadn’t noticed the motorcycle approaching.

He explained that shortly after, he heard a sound as though the trailer had run over something.

Upon stopping to inspect, he saw the fallen motorcycle and, after walking around his vehicle, realised with shock that he had run someone over.

Police will review CCTV footage from the area to determine the exact circumstances of the incident and will proceed with legal action accordingly.

Also read: 73-year-old man in Brazil wins S$44.3 million lottery jackpot, dies 25 days later



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khoasod.