‘Choping’ seats at S’pore hawker centres won’t get you fined, says NEA as it debunks false online claims

Claims that fines will be meted out at hawker centres for ‘choping’ seats are false: NEA

The common practice in Singapore of “choping” seats at hawker centres with tissues or umbrellas will not get you fined, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The clarification in a Facebook post on Wednesday (9 April) came as false information circulated online claimed to the contrary.

Social media posts claim ‘chope-free’ zones to be introduced at hawker centres

According to the viral social media posts, including one posted on Facebook on Tuesday (8 April), NEA would introduce “chope-free” zones at some hawker centres from next month.

It claimed that at these areas, diners would be banned from reserving seats with items like tissues, umbrellas or lanyards.

Those who do so would have their items confiscated, with a S$2 “release fee” required to get them back at a “lost and found” collection point, it also alleged.

Even more bizarrely, the post claimed that repeat offenders would be forced to stand and eat in a bid for “etiquette correction”.

NEA clarifies no fines for “choping” seats

Debunking the claims, NEA said: “No, you won’t be fined for ‘choping’ seats.”

Recent messages about penalities for reserving seats at hawker centres, as well as the implementation of “chope-free” zones, are false, it added.

However, NEA reminded the public that they should be considerate while dining at hawker centres so everyone can have an enjoyable dining experience.

Post receives mixed reactions from netizens

Netizens commenting on NEA’s post had mixed reactions.

One commenter was surprised that so many people believed the fake news as a simple Google search would have exposed its lack of credibility.

Another felt that the fine was actually a good idea and that NEA should implement it for real. Conflictingly, they also felt that the practice of “choping” seats deserved a nomination to be added to the UNESCO cultural heritage list, just like the kebaya.

A user argued that “choping” seats is part of Singapore culture and urged the public to accept it and move on.

Another agreed, saying reserving a seat is necessary for solo diners in the CBD before purchasing food. Otherwise, it would be a struggle to find a table while walking around with their food.

‘Choping’ has been a hot topic for years

To be sure, choping seats isn’t done only in Singapore.

In 2022, a Japanese TikToker caused quite a stir when he shared how to reserve a seat in a Japanese food court, with Singapore netizens commenting that it’s basically “choping“.

However, the practice has been a hot topic for years, with an exchange student from Germany suffering “culture shock” when he saw it happen at the National University of Singapore.

