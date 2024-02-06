King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer 18 Months After British Throne Ascension

King Charles III Diagnosed With Cancer, Has Started Medical Treatments

King Charles III of Britain has been diagnosed with cancer, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday (5 Feb).

His medical team discovered his condition during a recent procedure the monarch underwent for a separate issue. This comes about 18 months after his ascension to the throne.

The 75-year-old has now commenced cancer treatment and has been advised to postpone public engagements during this time.

The Palace added that he is sharing his diagnosis to dispel rumours and to raise awareness for cancer patients around the world.

King Charles III shares cancer diagnosis on 5 Feb

On Monday (5 Feb), Buckingham Palace released a statement confirming the English monarch’s condition.

A statement from Buckingham Palace: https://t.co/zmYuaWBKw6 📷 Samir Hussein pic.twitter.com/xypBLHHQJb — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2024

Doctors had found “a separate issue of concern” during King Charles’ recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement.

He was previously discharged from hospital on 29 Jan following the procedure.

Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified the issue as a form of cancer, the Palace said.

However, the form of cancer wasn’t stated and other details about it are unavailable presently.

75-year-old monarch will postpone public-facing duties during treatment

The 75-year-old has started regular treatments for his condition.

During this time, doctors have advised King Charles to postpone his public-facing duties. However, he will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as normal.

According to the BBC, it is understood that the King will continue to meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak for their weekly audiences — unless doctors advise against this.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

The statement continued to say that the King remains “wholly positive” about his treatment and that he is looking forward to resuming full public duties soon.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the Palace added.

Diagnosis comes over a year after ascension

King Charles’ diagnosis comes 18 months after King Charles ascended the British throne following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 Sept 2022.

He signed the proclamation documents on 10 Sept 2022 and had his official coronation on 6 May 2023.

The royal has previously been vocal about receiving treatment for his prostate and encouraged others to get checked.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Royal Family on X.