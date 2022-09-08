Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away Aged 96, She Was Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch

Queen Elizabeth Passes Away On 8 Sep, End Of An Era For Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch

People aged 70 and below have only known one person to be the ruler of the United Kingdom (UK).

That has sadly changed, as Queen Elizabeth II has passed away, aged 96.

Her passing marks the end of an era for Britain, as she was their longest-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth’s passing announced by Palace

The Queen’s passing was announced in a sombre statement from the official website of Buckingham Palace on Thursday (8 Sep), UK time.

It said that she passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, one of her royal residences.

It also said that her eldest son Charles, now the King, as well as his wife Camilla the Queen Consort, will remain at Balmoral that evening and return to London the next day.

The website has now turned into a holding page, with a black background and an image of the Queen on her Coronation Day in 1953.

Moment of the greatest sadness: Charles

Shortly after the sorrowful news was revealed, His Majesty the King released a statement on The Royal Family’s Twitter account.

He said his mother’s passing was a “moment of the greatest sadness”.

Nothing that she was a cherished sovereign and much-loved mother, he added that her loss won’t just be felt by him and his family, but the whole country, and indeed many people around the world.

The Queen was under medical supervision

Hours before the announcement of the Queen’s passing, there was a portent of what was to come when the Palace released a statement on her health.

They said that she was “under medical supervision” on recommendation from her doctors, as they were concerned after an evaluation that morning.

It also said that Her Majesty was “comfortable”.

The statement was unusual as the Palace seldom commented on the Queen’s health.

After it broke, her family, including Charles and her grandson, Prince William, immediately made their way to Balmoral, reported the BBC.

The Queen’s last appearance

Two days before her passing, the Queen granted an audience to new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss.

During the meeting on Tuesday (6 Sep), she asked Ms Truss to form a new government.

This is breaking news, do check back later for updates.

Featured images adapted from The Royal Family on Twitter.