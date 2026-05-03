Man arrested after allegedly slapping several at church along Prinsep Street, leaving elderly woman bleeding

Man caused nuisance at Prinsep Street church a few times, says police

A 33-year-old Malaysian Chinese man has been arrested after allegedly slapping several people at Singapore Life Church along Prinsep Street.

One of his victims was an elderly woman who was left bleeding, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a statement sent to MS News on Sunday (3 May).

Elderly woman sent to hospital after allegedly being slapped

SPF said it received a call for assistance at 9.10am on Sunday from 144 Prinsep Street, which is the address of the church.

Officers who arrived found that a man had slapped several people at the church, including a 66-year-old woman.

She was slapped near her eye area, which caused her to bleed.

The elderly woman was subsequently sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

Man leaves Prinsep Street church after allegedly slapping people

The man left the church before the police arrived, SPF said.

He was soon identified by the police through follow-up investigations and arrested for public nuisance.

The man is known to the church and has caused nuisance there a few times, according to preliminary investigations.

Church services were not affected by the latest incident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Other incidents at churches in S’pore

This is the latest police incident to take place at a church in Singapore in more than four months since an incident at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah last December.

A male church volunteer had allegedly placed a self-fabricated item which resembled an improvised explosive device on the church premises.

The 26-year-old Singaporean was charged on Dec 22 with making a false threat of a terrorist act.

Days later, a 43-year-old Chinese Australian woman allegedly spray-painted offensive words at The Salvation Army premises in Upper Bukit Timah.

She was charged with vandalism.

Also read: S’pore man who allegedly punched Holy Spirit Church priest faces 21 charges, accused of assaulting 11 others

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.