26-year-old volunteer of Bukit Timah church arrested after he ‘immobilised’ himself with suspicious item

Bukit Timah church volunteer said he discovered suspicious item, but held on to it

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after he said he discovered a suspicious item at St Joseph’s Church along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

However, the church volunteer then “immobilised himself” and held on to the suspicious item, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in an update on Sunday (21 Dec) afternoon.

Bukit Timah church volunteer says he discovered item in drain

SPF received a call for assistance at about 7.10am on Sunday, regarding the suspicious item.

When officers arrived, the man said he had discovered the item in a drain within the church premises, SPF said, adding:

Thereafter, he immobilised himself and held on to the suspicious item.

No explosive elements present in item

As the item resembled an improvised explosive device, thorough checks were conducted.

But at about 10.40am, it was assessed to be three cardboard rolls and wires taped with black tape, with no explosive elements present.

It was then removed from the scene.

In a Facebook post later that evening, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said someone had “tried to create the impression” that the item was an explosive device.

Volunteer arrested under anti-terrorism measures

The volunteer was subsequently arrested under Regulation 8(2)(a) of the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations for his suspected involvement in the incident.

According to Singapore Statutes Online, the regulation states that no person in Singapore shall place any article in any place with the intention of “inducing… a false belief” that it is like to “explode or ignite” and cause injury or damage.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Church premises evacuated for public safety

The incident led to the authorities evacuating the church premises for public safety.

SPF also activated the Singapore Armed Forces’ Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group to conduct further assessment.

Following the assessment of the item, police operations concluded and the cordon at the location was lifted at about 5.15pm.

No injuries were reported.

Also read: St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah cordoned off after suspicious item found, police confirm item is ‘harmless’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.