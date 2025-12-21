St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah cordoned off after suspicious item found, police confirm item is ‘harmless’

Police respond to suspicious item report at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah, SAF personnel called in

Early this morning (21 Dec), the police attended to a case of a suspicious item at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah, leading officers to evacuate the church.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) also deployed personnel to support police operations.

A later update by the SPF said that “thorough checks” on the suspicious item had been conducted, confirming that the item was “harmless”.

Nonetheless, members of the public have been advised to avoid the area as police investigations are ongoing.

Bukit Timah church closed amidst police operation

On Facebook, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) stated that they received a call for assistance at around 7.10am regarding a suspicious item at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road, the church’s address.

“The Police have secured the area, and the church has been evacuated,” they wrote in an update at 9.16am.

They advised members of the public to avoid the location and its vicinity, as well as to comply with instructions given by officers.

SAF personnel activated

In another update at 10.05am, the police stated they had activated the SAF’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group (CBRE DG).

The personnel arrived at the Bukit Timah church to support police operations.

Additionally, the SPF requested that anyone with information call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000. Alternatively, they can submit information online.

Father Christopher Lee of St Joseph’s Church also made a Facebook post telling their parishioners that the church is temporarily closed.

He encouraged them to proceed to other churches for mass.

MP warns against jumping to conclusions

Member of Parliament (MP) Alex Yam warned the public not to jump to conclusions regarding the ongoing situation.

“It is right and prudent to take precautions and to follow the instructions of the authorities, but we should not allow fear to consume or possess us.”

Mr Yam also said that this wasn’t the first incident to affect St Joseph’s Church.

On 9 Nov 2024, an assailant stabbed Father Christopher Lee during an evening mass, but missed his critical organs.

Police confirm suspicious item at Bukit Timah church is harmless

In an update on 21 Dec, SPF said that thorough checks had been conducted on the suspicious item found at St Joseph’s Church.

The Police, together with the CBRE DG, assessed the item and confirmed that it was “harmless”.

“The situation is under control,” the Police said, adding that police operations are still ongoing.

Despite the item being deemed safe, members of the public have been advised to avoid the area until further notice, as a precautionary measure.

The Police have also appealed for anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

