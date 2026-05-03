Metal bar falls onto Yishun block & punches hole in roof, construction stopped at neighbouring worksite

Metal bar fell during dismantling works at Chong Pang City, interior of flats in Yishun block not damaged

A “freak accident” took place in Yishun on Saturday (2 May) that involved a metal bar falling onto an HDB block in Yishun and punching a hole in its roof.

The implement came from the worksite of the neighbouring Chong Pang City, which has since stopped construction, said the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) in a press release the day after.

Metal bar ‘slipped in an unexpected way’

The metal bar fell during dismantling works at an upper floor of Chong Pang City, a nine-storey integrated development set to open in 2027.

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, posting about the incident on Facebook, said the beam “slipped in an unexpected way”.

Investigations are ongoing to find out how it happened, he added.

Metal bar damaged roof of nearby Yishun block

The metal bar fell onto Block 103 Yishun Ring Road, a four-storey block next to the site, SLA said.

It damaged part of the roof along the common corridor.

Mr Shanmugam, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said that as the metal bar fell, it “punched a hole” through the roof of the block.

No injuries were reported, and no flats sustained damage to their interiors.

Roof structure is safe, some temporary rectification works done

SLA assured that the roof’s overall structure is “intact and safe”, as assessed by a professional engineer.

While the affected area is cordoned off as a precaution, residents may use the common area and access the corridor, it said.

The authorities will carry out rectification works as soon as possible, SLA noted, with Mr Shanmugam adding that some temporary works had already been done.

Stop-work order issued for Chong Pang City

Meanwhile, a stop-work order has been issued for Chong Pang City as a full investigation is being conducted into the incident.

The development’s Topping Out Ceremony — marking the completion of the building’s structure — took place on 18 April, according to SLA. It was attended by Mr Shanmugam and other Nee Soon MPs.

Its main contractor, Rich Construction Company Pte Ltd, is currently working with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the incident.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) has also asked for a full report, Mr Shanmugam said, and he has asked SLA and the contractors to do it “as soon as possible”.

A “coordinated response team” comprising SLA, HDB, Nee Soon Town Council, grassroots leaders and the contractor was on site on Saturday night to assess the situation, he added.

It’s a freak accident: Shanmugam

The minister said residents have been provided with support, with every house in the block to be visited and assured that:

That is not an HDB roof problem; it’s a freak accident that happened because of a neighbouring construction taking place.

SLA said that it is “monitoring the situation closely” and will work with agencies to ensure the safety of residents and the surrounding area.

Also read: Metal rod falls onto Jurong traffic junction from MRT track under construction, narrowly misses truck

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Featured image adapted from K Shanmugam Sc on Facebook.