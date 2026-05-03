TEL breakdown halts all 27 MRT stations during morning commute, service resumed by 10.48am

MRT service disruption temporarily stops trains across all of TEL, caused by signalling fault

In a major MRT train disruption on the morning of 3 May, all 27 stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) ceased service.

SMRT activated free bus services, while train services progressively resumed across the line by 10.48am.

Train services progressively resumed following line-wide disruption

At 6.55am, SMRT announced on Facebook that there was a “minor delay” affecting train service between Caldecott and Stevens MRT stations.

The delay continued until around 7.35am, when SMRT then stated that the delay affected the entire TEL from Woodlands North to Bayshore.

12 minutes later, this was upgraded to a “major delay”. They reported no train services between Caldecott and Orchard, a five-station stretch.

Subsequently, at 8.14am, train services ceased entirely across all 27 MRT stations on the TEL.

SMRT urged commuters to take alternate MRT lines or use free bus services between Woodlands North and Marina Bay stations.

In an update at 8.48am, train service progressively resumed across the TEL, but remained disrupted between Caldecott and Orchard MRT stations.

“Please take the free regular bus and/or bridging bus services available at the stations,” SMRT said, also apologising for the inconvenience.

Signalling fault caused TEL MRT disruption issues

Mr Lam Sheau Kai, President of SMRT Trains, stated that a signalling fault had caused the TEL disruption following signalling tests the night before.

“While we reset the system, some trains were held at affected platforms. As a result, there are no train services between Caldecott and Orchard stations,” he explained.

Mr Lam added that SMRT and ALSTOM engineers worked to restore services as quickly as possible.

At 10.48am, train services between Caldecott and Orchard MRT stations also resumed, though minor delays continued due to trains travelling at reduced speeds.

Commuters were advised to continue using alternative routes or the free bus services where necessary.

Also read: SMRT hit with 2 back-to-back train disruptions on EWL & TEL in span of 8 hours

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Featured image adapted from SMRT on Facebook and sugarlessgreentea on Google Maps. Right image for illustration purposes only.