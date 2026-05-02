6 people including 2 firefighters sent to hospital after 2 fires break out in the same Punggol block

2 fires break out within an hour of each other in Punggol block

Six people, including two firefighters, were sent to the hospital on Friday (1 May) after two fires broke out within an hour of each other in the same Punggol block.

Footage posted on Instagram by a resident showed flames shooting out of one of the flats in the block.

Residents help evacuate people, fight fire

In the clip, loud voices could be heard urging residents to evacuate.

A firefighter was seen spraying the blaze with a water hose.

The resident said his wife and sons helped to evacuate the block, and even tried to help put out the fire before the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived.

The two boys were seen unspooling a hosereel on the affected floor.

Covering their noses, they then extended the hose down the corridor and pointed it in the direction of the smoke.

Firefighters were later seen with the hose after they arrived.

The resident said two other men also helped with the fire despite the thick smoke.

First fire involved discarded items along corridor

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said it was alerted to a fire at Block 223A Sumang Lane at about 6.50pm on 1 May.

It involved discarded items along the common corridor on the ninth floor.

The blaze was extinguished by SCDF using a hosereel, with no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another fire breaks out 50 mins later

Less than an hour later, another fire would break out in the same block.

SCDF told MS News that it was alerted again at about 7.40pm to the second fire.

It involved a bedroom in a fourth-floor unit, and was extinguished by SCDF using two hosereels.

4 residents & 2 firefighters sent to hospital

Unfortunately, the second fire time resulted in six people being sent to the hospital.

Four people were assessed for smoke inhalation, with three of them being conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. The fourth person was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Two firefighters also felt unwell during the firefighting operation, and were also sent to SGH as a precautionary measure.

Both firefighters have since been discharged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2nd fire reportedly started by 6-year-old boy

A six-year-old boy is reportedly suspected of starting the second fire, reported Shin Min Daily News.

The 35-year-old owner of the affected flat said he suspected his son had been playing with a lighter and paper towels when a fire ignited.

The flames subsequently spread to nearby diapers and a bedsheet.

His parents, who were sleeping at the time, tried to put out the fire themselves when they awoke, but it got out of control, he added.

Also read: 3 sent to hospital after Punggol fire likely caused by PMA, resident reportedly borrowed it to deliver food

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Featured image adapted from @ariekikin on Instagram and Google Maps.