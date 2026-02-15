3 sent to hospital after Punggol fire likely caused by PMA, resident reportedly borrowed it to deliver food

Punggol fire likely originated from PMA in living room: SCDF

Three people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a flat in Punggol on Friday (13 Feb) night.

The fire likely originated from a personal mobility aid (PMA), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Punggol fire extinguished with water jet

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 7.05am on 13 Feb.

It had broken out at an 18th-floor unit in Block 326C Sumang Walk.

The fire, which involved the contents of the living room, was extinguished with one water jet.

3 sent to SGH for smoke inhalation

Three people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), SCDF said.

This was after they were assessed for smoke inhalation.

Punggol fire likely originated from PMA

SCDF said the fire “likely originated” from a PMA, according to preliminary findings.

A photo shared by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who visited the affected unit, showed the charred frame of the device in the living room.

The unit’s occupant, a 46-year-old food delivery rider named only as Mr Hu (transliterated from Mandarin), told Shin Min Daily News that he had borrowed the PMA from a friend the day before the fire.

It caught fire the first time he charged it, he said.

Resident fled flat after PMA caught fire

Mr Hu said he had woken up to use the toilet when he realised that the living room was unusually hot.

When he found the PMA on fire, he tried to put it out with water but was unsuccessful.

He thus pulled his wife out from the bedroom to flee the flat.

After the couple escaped and closed their wooden front door, they heard the sound of explosions within.

PMA had battery problems

Mr Hu, who had lived in the flat for about three years, said he had used his personal mobility device (PMD) to deliver food till it was seized by the authorities.

He thus borrowed the PMA from a friend, who told him that it had a problem with its battery that had been repaired.

However, the friend did not inform him that the used battery should not be charged until after the fire occurred.

But Mr Hu did not blame his friend for the fire as it was an accident, he added.

No mood to celebrate CNY after Punggol fire

Mr Hu said most of the items in his flat had been burnt by the fire, causing his wife to feel sad and cry.

She now had no mood to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year (CNY), he added.

Worse still, without a way to deliver food, he will not be able to work in the near future.

Mr Gan, who is also an MP for Punggol GRC, said in a Facebook post that he had visited the families that were affected by the fire.

HDB and Punggol Town Council are helping them find temporary lodgings, as well as cleaning their homes and corridor, he added.

Also read: 4 sent to hospital after Tampines fire likely caused by PMA, 60 people evacuated

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Gan Kim Yong on Facebook.