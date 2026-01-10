4 sent to hospital after Tampines fire likely caused by PMA, 60 people evacuated

Tampines fire likely originated from PMA, says SCDF

Four people were sent to the hospital after a fire broke out in a flat in Tampines on Friday (9 Jan) night.

The fire likely originated from a personal mobility aid (PMA), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Tampines fire extinguished with 1 water jet

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at about 11.30pm on 9 Jan.

It had broken out at a 12th-floor unit in Block 898 Tampines Street 81.

The fire, which involved the contents of the living room, was extinguished with one water jet.

4 sent to SGH for smoke inhalation

Four people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH), SCDF said.

This was after they were assessed for smoke inhalation.

About 60 people from the affected block were also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

25-year-old man saves wheelchair-bound woman

One of the people sent to SGH was a 25-year-old man who lives in a neighbouring unit.

His mother, 55-year-old marketing professional Fatilah, told Shin Min Daily News that they were at home when they heard cries for help from a unit opposite.

She heard someone saying that there was a fire on the 12th floor, so her son went upstairs to check it out and found a woman in a wheelchair who could not evacuate.

He quickly covered his mouth and nose with his clothes, then braved the thick smoke to enter the burning flat to carry the woman to safety.

Saviour is an SCDF reservist, praised for ‘act of courage’

Mdm Fatilah said her son and three others were sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

He was admitted at 1am and needed to be under observation for 12 hours, so he was not able to eat.

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, who is an MP for Tampines GRC, said in a Facebook post that Mdm Fatilah’s son had committed “an act of courage”.

He revealed that the man was an SCDF reservist and the woman he rescued was one of the unit’s occupants, adding:

His calm and decisive action made a real difference.

Tampines fire likely originated from PMA

SCDF said the fire “likely originated” from a PMA, according to preliminary findings.

It directed the public to a Land Transport Authority (LTA) advisory on the safe use and charging of such devices, which noted that owners of active mobility devices may face prosecution by the authorities if their device causes a fire that results in property damage or death.

A 12th-floor resident of the block told Shin Min that the affected flat was believed to be occupied by a family of three — an elderly couple and their daughter in her 40s.

The two seniors have mobility issues and their daughter is in a wheelchair, their neighbours said.

Firefighter hospitalised in previous Tampines fire discharged

The latest Tampines fire came just hours after a fire that broke out in the Santorini condo on the same night.

In that blaze, which took place at about 9.05pm in Block 29 Tampines Street 86, an SCDF firefighter was sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Mr Masagos revealed that he has since been discharged, and wished him a speedy recovery.

About 100 people were evacuated, with temporary shelter and essential support provided to residents affected by both Tampines fires, the minister said.

