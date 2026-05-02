5-room Bukit Merah flat sold for S$1.728M, becomes S’pore’s most expensive HDB resale unit

HDB flat in City Vue @ Henderson in Bukit Merah beats previous most expensive resale unit by S$28K

A flat in Bukit Merah has set a new record for most expensive resale HDB unit in Singapore, beating the previous record set just two months earlier.

The five-room flat was sold for a whopping S$1.728 million in April.

S’pore’s most expensive resale flat in Bukit Merah has over 92 years’ lease left

The record-smashing flat is located in 96A Henderson Road, according to HDB resale flat records.

It’s a unit on the 46th to 48th floor of a block whose residents obtained their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) in 2019, meaning it has a lengthy 92 years and one month left on its 99-year lease.

As the flat is a five-room unit, it has a floor area of 113 square metres (sqm), or about 1,216 square feet (sq ft).

That works out to a per square foot (psf) price of about S$1,421 psf.

Bukit Merah flat part of City Vue @ Henderson BTO project

The flat is part of the City Vue @ Henderson Build-To-Order (BTO) project, which comprises eight blocks of 48 floors each.

Units on the higher floors enjoy sweeping, unblocked views of the Greater Southern Waterfront, according to EdgeProp.

The development is a short drive away from the city and Greater Southern Waterfront, appealing to buyers who want a central location without breaking the bank for private housing. It’s also surrounded by malls such as Tiong Bahru Plaza, Valley Point and Great World.

Within walking distance, it has an array of amenities, too. According to HDB, the block is within 500m of no less than three popular hawker centres or markets — namely Redhill Food Centre, Redhill Market and Blk 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre — as well as Henderson Community Club.

Those with young children will note that it’s also within 500m of two kindergartens and three childcare centres.

Within a 1km radius are well-known primary schools such as Alexandra Primary School and Gan Eng Seng Primary School.

For public transport users, the block is between two MRT stations — Redhill and Tiong Bahru.

Bukit Merah flat snatches the crown from Queenstown flat

The newly crowned most expensive resale flat in Singapore trumped one in Queenstown that held the distinction for less than two months.

In February, a flat in 92 Dawson Road — part of the SkyTerrace @ Dawson project — sold for an impressive S$1.7 million, officially becoming the priciest resale unit.

Now, the 96A Henderson Road flat has snatched the top spot by going for about S$28,000 more.

Notably, a flat in Skyoasis @ Dawson went for an astonishing S$1.73 million in July 2024.

While that would technically make it the priciest HDB resale flat ever sold in Singapore, that transaction is not listed on HDB’s official transaction data, 99.co noted.

Thus, 96A Henderson Road flat is officially the most expensive resale HDB in Singapore — until another flat inevitably steps up to take its place.

Also read: 4-room Bidadari flat sold for S$1.368M, becomes most expensive of its kind in its estate

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.