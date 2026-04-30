Final tribute: M’sia hospital staff perform walk of honour for late cook who donated organs

Walk of honour for late cook who donated organs goes viral

A video of medical staff in Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital in Terengganu, Malaysia, performing a walk of honour for an organ donor recently went viral on social media.

The ceremonial procession took place last Sunday (26 April) before the organ procurement procedure at 5am, New Straits Times reported.

The footage was posted on Threads on the same day and has since gained over 300,000 views.

For the uninitiated, a walk of honour refers to a ceremonial procession that pays tribute to those who choose to be organ donors.

Family decided to donate his organs to others in need

The deceased was identified as 31-year-old Muhammad Syukri Bazli.

A cook by profession, Mr Syukri suffered a heart attack and was pronounced dead on 26 April.

The decision to donate his organs to those in need was made with the consent of Mr Syukri’s parents and his 32-year-old wife, Ms Nurul Hanis Amelia Ramli.

In an interview with local media, the deceased’s uncle, Mr Azlan Yahya, said: “The decision was made as he was still young, and there are others in need of life-saving help.

“He never spoke about organ donation before, but knowing his character, the family felt this was the right decision.”

Mr Azlan described his nephew as a kind, caring, and helpful individual.

Mr Syukri’s organs and tissues include his kidneys, liver, bones, and skin, which are to be used on burn victims and reconstructive surgery.

These were urgently transported to other hospitals via helicopter, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Donor died of a heart attack

Mr Syukri experienced gastric symptoms for five days before he collapsed in the car on the way to Wakaf Tapai Health Clinic on 21 April, Mr Azlan told Sinar Harian.

Mr Syukri died of heart complications at Hospital Sultanah Nur Zahirah on 26 April at 12.06am.

“After being given respiratory assistance, the deceased was transferred to the neuro ward and then to the HSNZ Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” Mr Azlan said.

He is survived by his wife and their three young children, aged one, three and six.

Also read: 15-year-old boy in S’pore donates bone marrow to sister after learning her cancer relapsed

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Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily, @aienajwaaa on Threads.