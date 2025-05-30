15-year old boy in S’pore donates bone marrow to sister after learning her cancer relapsed

15-year-old boy in Singapore donates bone marrow to sister after learning her cancer relapsed

The bond that siblings share is truly special. Upon learning that his sister’s cancer had relapsed, 15-year-old Austin Lin made the heartfelt decision to donate his bone marrow to her.

According to the Children’s Cancer Foundation, Mira Lin, 13, was diagnosed with leukaemia in Jan 2024. She entered remission following several months of treatment.

Unfortunately, earlier this year, doctors confirmed that Mira’s condition had relapsed.

Boy’s bone marrow was a match, transplant went smoothly

Following the relapse, doctors recommended that Mira undergo a bone marrow transplant.

Members of the Lin family were subsequently tested for compatibility, and Austin’s bone marrow turned out to be a match.

Without hesitation, the 15-year-old agreed to undergo the procedure:

Let’s do it.

The transplant took place successfully on 28 April.

Since the operation, Mira’s condition improved — her blood cell count increased, her pain eased, and her appetite returned.

Family participated in ‘Hair for Hope’ in 2013

Mr Lin and his son reportedly came across the Hair for Hope event at VivoCity back in 2013.

Upon learning more about the struggles faced by children undergoing chemotherapy, they decided to show support by shaving their heads.

At the time, Mr Lin never imagined that his own daughter would one day be diagnosed with cancer.

He now hopes to use his family’s experience — and his daughter’s story — as a source of encouragement for others going through similar challenges.

“Live every day to the fullest. Even in the most difficult days, there is always hope,” he said.

