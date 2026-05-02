4 sent to hospital after 2 cars collide along Old Airport Road, driver trapped in seat

Old Airport Road blocked off after accident involving 2 cars

Four people were sent to hospital last Thursday (30 April) night after two cars were involved in an accident near Old Airport Road Food Centre.

Footage of the aftermath posted on TikTok showed that the two accident vehicles had blocked off both lanes of Old Airport Road in the direction of Dunman Road.

Several police & SCDF vehicles at the scene

In the clip, many police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles were at the scene.

One of the cars in particular was surrounded by several rescue personnel.

Road traffic, including public bus services, was diverted left to Cassia Link due to the blockage caused by the cars and emergency vehicles.

Both cars sustain frontal damage in Old Airport Road accident

Photos posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook revealed that the cars had collided at the road junction in front of Broadrick Secondary School.

The bonnet of the car behind was wrecked, with parts falling off onto the road.

The car in front had also sustained damage to its front, with its hood folded up and airbags activated.

Old Airport Road closed due to accident

In a post on X, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said at 11.16pm that the accident had occurred after Mountbatten Road.

Old Airport Road was thus closed after Mountbatten Road.

An alert on LTA’s MyTransport app also informed users that eight public bus services had been diverted as of 10.48pm.

Car driver trapped in seat, rescued by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said that it was alerted to the accident at about 10.25pm on 30 April.

It took place at the junction of Old Airport Road and Cassia Link, and involved two cars.

SCDF, which was alerted at about 10.30pm, told MS News that it found one person trapped in the driver’s seat of one of the cars.

They were rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

4 people sent to TTSH conscious

Four people in total were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — two drivers and two passengers aged between 27 and 53, SPF said.

SCDF said they were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: Ambulance driver & 3 passengers sent to hospital after accident involving heavy vehicles along KJE

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Featured image adapted from Singapura Channel on Facebook and @jerries__ on TikTok.