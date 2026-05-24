4 people including 6-year-old girl sent to hospital after van & car collide in Bukit Batok

Van flips on its side after accident with car in Bukit Batok

Four people, including a six-year-old girl, were sent to the hospital on Friday (22 May) after an accident between a van and car in Bukit Batok.

A photo of the aftermath shared in a chat group for motorists on Telegram showed that the van had flipped on its side during the collision.

Car badly damaged after accident with van in Bukit Batok

In that image, the light blue lay on its left side in the middle of the junction, with debris scattered across the road around it.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance was nearby.

A TikTok video taken from the opposite angle revealed a red car on the other side of the ambulance.

The car’s front was severely damaged, with its hood crumpled and its bumper having fallen off. Both the doors on the driver’s and front passenger’s side were open.

Police and paramedics were at the scene, with another ambulance spotted along the road.

2 residents noticed accident

A 40-year-old nearby resident named only as Mr Chen told Shin Min Daily News that he noticed the accident when he looked out of his window at about 2.30pm.

He did not hear any noise from the crash, he said, adding that there are typically not many vehicles in the area as it’s not busy.

Another resident, 28-year-old Abdul, said he was about to sleep when his four-year-old son told him an accident had occurred downstairs.

However, he didn’t think too much about it, he added.

2 from van & 2 from car sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 1.45pm on 22 May.

It took place at the junction of Bukit Batok West Avenue 8 and Bukit Batok West Avenue 5, and involved a van and a car.

Four people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

From the van: a 32-year-old male driver and a 40-year-old male passenger

From the car: a 33-year-old male driver and a six-year-old female passenger

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, said two of them were conveyed to the National University Hospital and the other two were conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Also read: 5 sent to hospital after van flips on its side during accident with Tesla along TPE

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram and @ashik2.500 on TikTok.