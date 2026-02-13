5 sent to hospital after van flips on its side during accident with Tesla along TPE

Driver & 3 passengers helped out of van after TPE accident, car driver trapped in seat

Five people were sent to the hospital after a van and a car were involved in an accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) early on Friday (13 Feb) morning.

A video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed that the silver van had flipped on its right side during the accident.

Passing motorists help van occupants out after TPE accident

In the video, several passing motorists rushed over to the van to assist its occupants.

They held open the passenger door as a man in a red jacket climbed out.

After he was helped to the road shoulder, the passers-by turned their attention to the other passengers, with someone helpfully bringing over a pole to hold the door open.

Soon, three more men climbed out of the van with help from the Good Samaritans.

All of them had to be supported to the side of the road.

After all four were rescued, they lay on the road shoulder while awaiting the arrival of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

At least one ambulance later arrived at the scene.

Wrecked Tesla seen on road shoulder

Meanwhile, a red Tesla was seen stopped at the far-right road shoulder.

Its bonnet was almost completely wrecked and its airbags had been deployed.

A photo shared on Telegram depicted several rescue personnel crowded around the car, with a fire engine and Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System (EMAS) Recovery vehicle also present.

Two out of three lanes had been cordoned off, leaving on the far-left lane accessible to traffic.

The Land Transport Authority said in a post on X at 2.34am that the accident had occurred in the direction of the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) after Punggol Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid lanes 2 and 3.

Car driver trapped in his seat, extricated by SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.30am on 13 Feb.

It took place along the TPE towards the PIE, and involved a car and a van.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that a person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the car.

He was rescued using hydraulic rescue equipment.

5 people sent to hospital in a conscious state

Eventually, five people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state:

a 50-year-old male car driver

a 38-year-old male van driver

three van passengers aged between 31 and 44

Two of them were conveyed to Sengkang General Hospital and the other three to Changi General Hospital, SCDF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook and SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.