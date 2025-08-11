3 injured after van flips over along Lornie Road, driver arrested for drink driving

Van involved in accident with taxi along Lornie Road

Three people were injured and a driver arrested for drink driving after a van flipped over along Lornie Road.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident were posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook, showing the silver van lying on its roof on the road near the junction with Andrew Road.

Van sustains damage on Lornie Road

Another photo taken later that night revealed that the van’s windshield was cracked.

The window on the driver’s side also appeared to have been shattered, with shards of glass strewn on the road.

A police vehicle was next to the van.

3 people suffered minor injuries

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 5.35pm on Sunday (10 Aug).

It took place along Lornie Road in the direction of Adam Road, and involved a van and a taxi.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 5.40pm, told MS News that it assessed three people for minor injuries.

However, they declined to be sent to the hospital.

Driver arrested for drink driving

Additionally, a 36-year-old man who was driving the van was arrested for drink driving, SPF said.

If convicted of the offence, he faces a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000 and/or up to 12 months in prison, if he is a first-time offender.

Police investigations are ongoing.

