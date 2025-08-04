Car flips over while heading to ECP, driver assisting with police investigations

1 person sustains minor injuries after car flips over while heading to ECP

A car flipped over while heading towards the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Sunday (3 Aug), the police said.

Images of the aftermath posted on ROADS.sg on Facebook showed the black car lying upside down on its bonnet in the middle of a grass verge next to the expressway.

Car flips over next to ECP, driver’s door open

In the videos, taken by passing vehicles, the door on the driver’s side of the car was open.

But nobody could be seen next to the car.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance, with lights flashing, was parked by the side of the road.

At least one officer was observed to be at the scene.

Car was believed to have self-skidded

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.50pm on 3 Aug.

It took place along Still Road South, heading towards the ECP in the direction of the city.

Only one vehicle was involved — a car which was believed to have self-skidded.

1 person suffered minor injuries

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, assessed one person for minor injuries.

However, that person declined to be sent to the hospital.

Additionally, the car driver, a 59-year-old man, is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In February, a 61-year-old male car driver was sent to the hospital after his car flipped over along Outram Road, in an accident that also involved another car.

Featured image adapted from ROADS.sg on Facebook.