Car flips over along Outram Road, 61-year-old driver sent to the hospital

Car flips over along Outram Road, driver assisting with police investigations

A 61-year-old man was sent to the hospital after his car flipped over along Outram Road.

A photo of the aftermath of the accident showed the blue sedan turned turtle near a bus stop.

Both the driver’s door and a back door were open, with some of the car’s contents strewn on the road, including an umbrella.

Another car & the police at the scene

Another photo of the scene showed that the accident had occurred at a bus stop outside 240 Outram Road, the now-vacant site of the former Singapore Restricted Passport Centre.

Another car had stopped behind in the second lane from left, with its trunk open. A police car was seen farther back.

At least two police officers were also standing by the side of the road, taking down details.

Driver sent to hospital after car flips over on Outram Road

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 7.30am on Saturday (22 Feb).

It took place along Outram Road in the direction towards Cantonment Road, and involved two cars.

A 61-year male car driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 7.35am, said he was conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Additionally, SPF said the driver is assisting with its investigations, which are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Rafiqul Islam Mamun on Facebook and আহাম্মেদ আহাদ ফরাজী on Facebook.