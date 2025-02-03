Car flips upside down & knocks traffic light over in Serangoon, driver refuses hospital conveyance

Car knocks down traffic light & flips over after self-skidding in Serangoon

A car accident occurred involving a traffic light pole in Serangoon yesterday (2 Feb).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it occurred at around 10.20am at the junction of Boundary Road and Yio Chu Kang Link.

Instagram page ‘@sgfollowsall’ shared a short video of the aftermath.

The footage showed a grey car flipped upside down on the crosswalk. It sustained serious damage to the front and doors.

Several bystanders stood by, gawking at the site of the accident.

In addition to wrecking itself, the car also collided with a traffic light pole on the road divider of Boundary Road.

The traffic light had toppled over onto the crosswalk but luckily hit no one.

Furthermore, the accident resulted in a portion of the road divider where the pole once stood being smashed into scattered fragments.

Several SCDF personnel walked around the wreckage and a police car had stopped nearby.

Across the road, a group of people including police officers had gathered at the pedestrian waiting area.

Driver believed to have self-skidded

The police told MS News that the car is currently believed to have self-skidded.

They stated that a 30-year-old male car driver sustained minor injuries, but refused conveyance to the hospital.

He is now assisting with police investigations.

A netizen claimed that cars often sped on this road and urged the authorities to install a camera in the area to catch speeding drivers.

Another commenter joked that they crashed into the titular boundary on Boundary Road. However, they also seriously hoped the driver was okay.

One user pitied the ‘victim’ of the accident, the “poor traffic light”. They accompanied their comment with crying emojis.

