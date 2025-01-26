Cabby sent to hospital after taxi flips over near Marina Bay Sands, 4 passengers escape injury

73-year-old cabby sent to hospital after taxi flips over near Marina Bay Sands

A 73-year-old cabby was sent to hospital after his taxi flipped over near the Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

Photos of the aftermath posted by Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook showed that the yellow ComfortDelGro cab had turned turtle on the road.

Taxi window broken after it flips over near Marina Bay Sands

The front-left part of the taxi had sustained damage and part of its bumper had come off and lay in the foliage next to the road. The passenger door was open.

Another photo showed that a window of the taxi had been broken, covering the road with glass shards.

Its airbags had also been deployed.

A photo taken from a passing vehicle showed at least two police officers at the scene.

At least two police motorcycles were also present, according to a video shared by Complaint Singapore on Facebook.

A man was spotted sitting on the kerb, clutching his head with his right hand.

Taxi believed to have self-skidded

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 4.40pm on Saturday (25 Jan).

It involved a taxi that was driving on Sheares Avenue — which is next to MBS — in the direction towards East Coast Park.

The taxi is believed to have self-skidded, SPF added.

Cabby sent to hospital, is assisting with investigations

A 73-year-old male taxi driver was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at about 4.45pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

He is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Four passengers escape injury after taxi flips over near Marina Bay Sands

The taxi was carrying four passengers at the time, taxi operator ComfortDelGro was quoted by 8world News as saying.

None of them were injured, it added.

The company will provide support to those involved in the accident and would assist in police investigations.

MS News has reached out to ComfortDelGro for more information.

Featured image adapted from Singapore roads accident.com on Facebook.