Car Collides With Taxi & Flips Over In AMK, Couple Allegedly Flee The Scene

Car Collides With Taxi & Flips Over In AMK, Injured Cabby & Passenger Sent To Hospital

Among the countless number of road accidents in Singapore, many of them involve cars colliding with taxis.

Several of them also result in vehicles flipping over.

However, a recent accident in Ang Mo Kio included all of the above, plus a couple who allegedly fled the scene.

Incident occurred on 26 Feb evening

The incident occurred on Sunday (26 Feb) evening at about 5.40pm, reported Shin Min Daily News.

It involved a yellow car and a ComfortDelGro taxi.

They were at the intersection of Ang Mo Kio Street 32 with the entrance/exit of a carpark outside Block 350.

Car collides with taxi as it was exiting AMK carpark

Eyewitness Zhu Rencai (transliterated from Mandarin), 64, who owns a Western restaurant nearby, said the taxi was coming from the other end of the road.

The yellow car, on the other hand, was exiting the carpark, he added.

Both vehicles then apparently collided at the intersection.

Significant damage sustained to both vehicles

In the aftermath of the crash, it was observed that the yellow car had flipped over and sustained significant damage.

Its front doors were wide open and front windows smashed in. The windshield was also heavily cracked, while the car body had multiple dents.

As for the taxi, its bonnet was badly crumpled.

Couple allegedly flee the scene

However, the most shocking part of the incident was still to come.

According to a witness, Ms Lin Lili (transliterated from Mandarin), a man and a woman crawled out from the wreckage of the car.

They then fled the scene in front of the numerous onlookers present, the 38-year-old administrator told Shin Min.

She described the couple as in their 20s.

Though they had suffered some injuries, their wounds apparently weren’t serious, she added.

Injured taxi driver & passenger sent to hospital

When queried, the police confirmed the accident had occurred.

They also said a 52-year-old male taxi driver and his 79-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The police are investigating the incident.

MS News wishes a quick recovery to the injured parties.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.