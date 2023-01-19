Porsche Changes Lane At Ubi Ave, Toyota Crashes Into It & Flips Over

Toyota Turns Turtle At Ubi Ave After Colliding With Porsche

Changing lanes on the road can be dangerous, especially if drivers fail to ensure that the coast is clear.

A white Toyota Vios ended up crashing into a black Porsche Panamera in Ubi on Tuesday (17 Jan) after such a manoeuvre turned awry.

As the driver of the latter attempted to filter into the lane to their left, the former car approached and was unable to stop in time, ramming into the Porsche. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to flip over.

Toyota crashes into Porsche as it changes lane in Ubi

SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) shared footage of the incident on Facebook, stating that it occurred on 17 Jan at around 6.03pm, near Ubi Avenue 3.

The video starts with the Porsche, seemingly in the right-turning lane, signalling to filter into the lane to the left as traffic there moved smoothly.

At the same time, an oncoming white Toyota, seemingly oblivious to the Porsche turning into its path, kept going forward.

As the car didn’t appear to slow down, it eventually crashed into the Porsche. The impact of the collision caused the Toyota to flip over, landing on its side.

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about a road traffic accident near the junction of Eunos Link and Kaki Bukit Avenue 2 at around 6.10pm on 17 Jan.

There were no reported injuries.

Drivers urged to exercise patience

The footage has gone viral on SGRV, sparking debate among netizens on who was to blame for the incident.

Some argued that the driver of the Toyota should have slowed down and allowed the Porsche to change lanes.

However, others pointed out that the driver of the Porsche should have ensured it was safe enough before attempting to switch lanes.

Merely signalling would not be sufficient to prevent potential accidents, as witnessed in this video.

Of course, there were those who determined that both were at fault for not exercising patience, or being vigilant.

Nevertheless, we hope the drivers have recovered from the ordeal and will remember to be more careful on the road.

