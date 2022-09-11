Taxi & Car Involved In Accident At Cantonment Link Junction, 6 Brought To Hospital

Taxi & Car Involved In Accident At Cantonment Link Junction On 10 Sep Evening

On Saturday (10 Sep) evening, a taxi and a car collided at the junction of Cantonment Link and Keppel Road.

Images of the accident’s aftermath show the taxi apparently ending up on the pedestrian crossing just outside Coliwoo Keppel, a co-living space.

Another picture of the accident showed several people sitting on the ground near the taxi. Several passersby were also in the vicinity.

This sparked rumours that the taxi had hit pedestrians waiting at the traffic light junction, although police later confirmed that no pedestrians were among the casualties.

Six brought to hospital while conscious after Cantonment Link accident

According to 8world News, the police said they were informed of the road traffic incident involving a taxi and a car on Saturday (10 Sep) at about 8.10pm.

Shortly after at 8.15pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at the Cantonment Link and Keppel Road junction.

Six people were later conveyed to Singapore General Hospital (SGH) in a conscious state.

Amongst the casualties were the 55-year-old driver, the 50-year-old taxi driver, and the four taxi passengers.

The police also clarified that no pedestrians were injured in the accident.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.