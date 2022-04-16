Motorcyclist Passes Away After Keppel Road Accident, Wife Appeals For Footage

Motorcyclist Passes Away After Keppel Road Accident On 11 Apr

The death of a partner is heartbreaking enough, let alone if the circumstances leading up to the tragic loss are unclear.

Recently, a motorcyclist passed away after an accident near Keppel Road on Monday (11 Apr).

Seeking closure, the man’s wife took to Facebook to appeal for footage of the accident.

Wife of deceased rider seeking footage of Keppel Road accident

On Friday (15 Apr), the wife of the deceased rider posted the appeal on the SG Road Vigilante Facebook group.

According to the post, the accident happened near the Keppel Road exit along eastwards AYE, between 2.45pm and 3.30pm on 11 Apr.

The wife also shared pictures of a toppled bike, which presumably belonged to her husband.

There are apparently no witnesses thus far, and the wife said she would appreciate it if anyone could share dashcam footage of the accident.

Anyone with such footage can reach out to her directly through Facebook.

Ending her post, the wife said she needed closure for the heartbreaking accident and thanked anyone who might be able to render assistance.

In response to MS News queries, an SCDF spokesperson said they were alerted to a traffic accident along AYE towards MCE near Keppel Road exit at about 3.15pm on 11 Apr.

A person was subsequently conveyed to Singapore General Hospital.

Hope wife of deceased will be able to find closure

Our hearts go out to the wife of the deceased — it must’ve been devastating to hear of her husband’s demise without knowing what had transpired.

If you happen to have footage of the tragic road accident, do reach out to her so she can have a semblance of closure.

MS News extends our condolences to the family members of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.