Cyclist dies after accident with tipper truck in Pasir Ris, driver assisting police investigations

35-year-old female cyclist dies after accident with tipper truck in Pasir Ris

A 35-year-old female cyclist died on Saturday (23 May) afternoon after being involved in an accident with a tipper truck in Pasir Ris.

A photo of the aftermath, shared in a chat group for motorists on Telegram, showed a police blue tent on the far-left lane of Pasir Ris Drive 4.

Blue tent placed after road junction in Pasir Ris

The blue tent was placed a short distance after a road junction, according to the photo.

Standing around it were at least two police officers and three Land Transport Authority (LTA) personnel. Behind it was a police car.

A section of the lane was cordoned off by police tape and traffic cones.

At least two bicycles were placed on the pavement near the accident location.

Cyclist may have been dragged by truck

Shin Min Daily News reporters who went to the scene estimated that the blue tent was 5m to 6m away from the junction, suggesting the victim might have been dragged for a distance after the collision.

Next to the tent was a damaged bicycle whose wheels had fallen off, leaving only its frame.

The tipper truck involved had stopped nearly 20m farther ahead, with its driver sitting inside a police car being questioned by officers.

Cyclist pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 4.35pm on 23 May.

It occurred at the junction of Pasir Ris Drive 4 and Pasir Ris Drive 3, and involved a tipper truck and a bicycle.

A 35-year-old female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

Deceased was supposed to attend G.E.M. concert that night

The deceased, identified as a technician named Ms Leng, had just finished work and was heading home before attending Chinese pop star G.E.M.’s concert that night, said her colleague, Ms Lee.

She told Shin Min that the two colleagues live close to each other, so they decided to cycle back together after work to freshen up before going to the National Stadium.

However, as they were cycling across the road alongside each other, the tipper truck turned left and collided with Ms Leng.

Ms Lee said that the truck seemed to have been unable to brake in time. Her colleague instinctively swerved left to avoid the truck but her rear wheel was hit, causing her to fall forward and get run over.

The truck then continued for a distance before stopping.

The accident caused Ms Lee to be “completely stunned”, she said, adding that she had met Ms Leng at work four years ago and she had a cheerful personality.

Tripper truck driver reportedly from India

Shin Min also spoke to someone at the scene who was from the company that uses the truck.

The only thing he revealed was that the driver was from India.

SPF told MS News that a 29-year-old male tipper truck driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 46-year-old cyclist dies after accident with private bus in Tuas, driver assisting investigations

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Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.