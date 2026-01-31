46-year-old cyclist dies after accident with private bus in Tuas, driver assisting investigations

46-year-old cyclist involved in accident with private bus in Tuas

A 46-year-old cyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a private bus on Friday (30 Jan) morning.

It took place near the junction of Tuas South Avenue 4 and Tuas Bay Drive, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in response to queries from MS News.

Cyclist died in hospital after Tuas accident, bus driver assisting investigations

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), it was alerted to the accident at 7.55am on Friday.

It involved a bus and a bicycle at the junction, which it said was of Tuas South Avenue 4 and Tuas Park Crescent.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital in an unconscious state. SCDF said he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

He subsequently passed away there.

Additionally, a 68-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Deceased believed to have been a Bangladeshi worker

A photo of the incident shared on Facebook showed the man lying motionless on the road, reported Shin Min Daily News.

His face was stained with blood, and a backpack was near him.

The deceased is believed to have been a Bangladeshi worker.

The bus is owned by a private company, according to the Chinese daily.

Cyclist died in Sembawang accident with bus 2 months ago

The fatal accident came about two months after a cyclist died after being involved in an accident with a Tower Transit bus along Admiralty Drive in Sembawang.

A witness told MS News that they saw the possibly-dead cyclist under the bus on the morning of 29 Nov.

The police said the 39-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 41-year-old male bus driver was assisting with police investigations.

