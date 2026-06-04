NParks to relocate mainland leopard cats in Changi to ‘more suitable habitats’

Five wild cats identified through camera traps as developments in Changi continue

The National Parks Board (NParks) has announced plans to relocate mainland leopard cats spotted in the Changi area.

It added that the animals will be relocated to “more suitable habitats” in Singapore.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (3 June), NParks said the move was made in consultation with the Singapore Wildcat Action Group (SWAG).

The relocation begins in the second half of 2026.

Camera traps confirmed presence of five leopard cats

According to NParks, camera trap surveys conducted by SWAG since 2025 confirmed the presence of five mainland leopard cats in the Changi area.

While NParks did not specify the exact locations of the sightings, they confirmed that the cats would be relocated.

According to SWAG, the leopard cats are critically endangered in Singapore, with about 21 on Pulau Tekong and fewer than 20 on the mainland.

The biggest threats facing leopard cats are roadkill and lack of forest connectivity.

Additionally, the illegal pet trade that heavily exploits wildlife is a threat to the species.

Relocation aimed at supporting cats’ long-term survival

NParks said ongoing and upcoming developments in the Changi area were a key reason behind the relocation plans.

“Relocation of these cats will help better support their welfare and long-term survival,” NParks wrote.

The Changi region is currently undergoing a significant transformation.

This includes major projects, such as the development of Changi East and the future Terminal 5.

By relocating the animals before development intensifies, conservationists hope to reduce potential risks to the cats and improve their chances of thriving in habitats better suited to their needs.

Public advised not to approach or feed leopard cats

Members of the public who encounter a leopard cat are advised to keep a safe distance and avoid feeding or approaching the animal.

For urgent wildlife assistance, NParks said residents can contact its 24-hour Animal Response Centre.

Those interested in learning more about leopard cats and other wildcat species in Singapore can visit SWAG’s booth at the upcoming Festival of Biodiversity.

The event will take place on 6 and 7 June at The Plaza, National Library Building in Bugis, from 10am to 7.30pm.

Visitors can find out more about local wildlife conservation efforts and the role leopard cats play in Singapore’s ecosystem.

Also Read: 3 Sri Lankan leopard cubs make their public debut at Singapore Zoo



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NParks on Facebook.