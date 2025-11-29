Cyclist dies after accident with bus along Admiralty Drive, driver assisting police investigations

Cyclist ends up under the bus after collision along Admiralty Drive

A cyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a bus along Admiralty Drive in Sembawang.

Photos shared by an MS News reader showed the cyclist trapped under the bus along with his bicycle.

A large circular crack was also seen on the bus windscreen.

Witness saw cyclist under bus, congestion on Admiralty Drive

The witness told MS News that when they passed by the location on Saturday (29 Nov) morning, the cyclist was already under the bus and “probably not alive anymore”.

Other witnesses who were there said that the rider had been cycling along the road.

The authorities later arrived, with another photo showing several rescue personnel at the scene.

Part of the pavement and the road were later cordoned off, according to another photo.

A police blue tent covered the body, while the mangled bicycle lay on the grass verge.

The witness also said the road closure had caused a traffic jam to develop along Admiralty Drive.

Cyclist pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 10.55am on 29 Nov.

It occurred along Admiralty Drive in the direction of Sembawang Road, and involved a bus and a bicycle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that it took place near Block 360C.

A 39-year-old male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

A 41-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Cyclist crossed into path of bus: Tower Transit

A spokesperson for transport operator Tower Transit told The Straits Times (ST) that the accident involved bus service 859.

The bus was travelling along Admiralty Drive when the cyclist crossed into its path, based on preliminary information.

This resulted in a collision as the bus was unable to stop in time, said the spokesperson.

Tower Transit is working closely with the authorities to assist with investigations, which will establish the “full circumstances”, the spokesperson noted, adding:

We are deeply saddened to learn that the cyclist has passed away. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family during this difficult time.

The transport operator is unable to provide further details at the moment as the case is currently under police investigation.

