74-year-old cyclist dies after accident with lorry in Boon Lay, driver assisting police investigations

Elderly female cyclist dies after reportedly getting hit by lorry in Boon Lay

A 74-year-old cyclist has died after being involved in a road accident with a lorry in Boon Lay on Saturday (20 Sept) morning.

Images sent in by a Shin Min Daily News reader showed the white-haired lady lying in a pool of blood on the road, near a pedestrian crossing.

Next to her was a bicycle, with several passers-by waiting to cross the road.

Cyclist believed to have been hit by lorry

The reader, a 30-year-old man surnamed Chen (transliterated from Mandarin), believed that the woman was hit by a lorry while crossing the road on her bicycle.

Some of the passers-by who witnessed the accident came to check on her, but she appeared unresponsive, he said.

The lorry driver also got out to check on her and was later seen on the phone, apparently with his company.

Lorry driver said he braked too late

The lorry driver, who declined to be named, told Shin Min that he was driving to work when he braked too late to avoid the cyclist.

Nervous, he called his colleagues for help, and two of them came over.

A photo of the lorry, which belongs to an engineering company, showed that the impact had dented its front.

Bloodstains remained on the road after the woman was taken to the hospital, with her bicycle also left at the scene.

A resident who has lived in the estate for more than 30 years said that there are many cyclists in the area.

Cyclist passes away in hospital after Boon Lay accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 8.05am on Saturday.

It took place at the junction of Corporation Road and Boon Lay Drive, and involved a lorry and a cyclist.

The 74-year-old female cyclist was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, conveyed her to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

However, she subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Additionally, a 70-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

