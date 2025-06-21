Cyclist dies after accident with car in Bugis, driver assisting police investigations

Cyclist dies after getting knocked down by car at road junction in Bugis

A cyclist has died after being involved in a road accident with a car in Bugis on Thursday (19 June) morning.

Footage of the accident was posted on SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, showing the cyclist getting thrown off his bicycle by the impact.

Cyclist sent flying by car at Bugis road junction

In the clip, the cyclist can be seen riding across a pedestrian crossing in the dark.

He appeared to be crossing the road despite the light being red for pedestrians.

Suddenly, a car drives across the junction and knocks into the cyclist, sending him flying.

Police cordoned off part of road at scene

Later, another clip showed police cars and motorcycles at the junction, which is next to Hotel Boss.

Part of a centre lane appeared to be cordoned off, with traffic cones set up.

Farther up, a car and a bicycle stood stationary in the middle of the road.

The car appeared to be slightly damaged in its front.

Cyclist dies in hospital after Bugis accident

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 6.30am on 19 June.

It took place along Victoria Street in the direction of Kallang Road, and involved a car and a bicycle.

A 41-year-old male cyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

He subsequently passed away in the hospital, SPF added.

Additionally, a 44-year-old male car driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

