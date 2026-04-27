‘First to Board, First to Use’: LTA trials shared priority bays on buses from April to Sept, aims to improve inclusivity

LTA launches new trial of shared priority bays to improve inclusivity for families and wheelchair users

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) will roll out a new initiative to make public transport more inclusive, with a six-month trial running from April to September 2026.

Dubbed “First to Board, First to Use”, the scheme introduces shared priority bays on selected bus services, allowing commuters with different mobility needs to use the space based on boarding order.

Shared bays for wheelchairs, strollers and more

Under the initiative, priority bays can be used by a wider group of commuters. This includes wheelchair users, those with mobility aids, and parents travelling with young children in strollers.

Instead of reserving the space for a specific group, it will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

LTA said this approach encourages a more flexible and considerate commuting culture.

Bus captains have also been trained to assist passengers using the shared bays, helping to ensure safer and smoother journeys.

Trial to run on 10 bus services across Singapore

The trial will be implemented across 10 bus services, including 5/5A/5B, 54, 57, 67, 131/131A, 143/143M, 166, 851/851e, 960/960e, and 980.

These routes were selected due to higher ridership among seniors and persons with disabilities, as well as their proximity to major maternity and paediatric hospitals.

The six-month trial will allow LTA to gather feedback from commuters before deciding whether to expand the scheme to more services.

Members of the public are encouraged to share their experiences, as LTA looks to refine the initiative and improve accessibility across Singapore’s public transport network.

Also Read: LTA to check PMA users for medical certification from 1 June, focusing on visibly able-bodied individuals

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Featured image adapted from MS News.