Guzman y Gomez celebrates Cinco de Mayo with S$2 burritos, face-painting & S$600 staycation giveaway

Guzman y Gomez rolls out week-long Cinco de Mayo celebrations with kids’ activities, dining deals, and a staycation giveaway

Guzman y Gomez (GYG) is turning up the heat this May with a week-long Cinco de Mayo fiesta, perfectly timed with the long Labour Day weekend.

From 1 to 8 May, expect a line-up of family-friendly activities, wallet-friendly deals, and festive vibes across GYG outlets islandwide, as they go full fiesta mode to mark the occasion.

Cinco de Mayo decor and face-painting to get you in the party spirit

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on 5 May, marks Mexico’s underdog victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla in 1862, a triumph against the odds that continues to be celebrated around the world today.

This year, the festivities get an extra boost thanks to the Labour Day public holiday. Translation: more time to makan, hang out, and soak in the fiesta vibes.

From 1 to 8 May, GYG outlets across the island will be dressed in colourful Cinco de Mayo decor, transforming each space into a lively, family-friendly fiesta filled with bright colours, festive touches, and plenty of photo-worthy corners.

To dial up the fun even further, GYG is bringing back their annual Cinco de Mayo face-painting activity, a crowd favourite for families.

Happening across nine outlets, this year’s edition spans two days (2 and 3 May), so more kids can join in on the fun — and parents get more chances for cute photo ops.

Face painting will be available on both days at i12 Katong, Dunearn Village, OrchardGateway, and Star Vista, and on 3 May only at ION Orchard, Northpoint, Funan Mall, Jewel Changi Airport, and Pasir Ris Mall.

All that fun is bound to work up an appetite for the little ones.

To keep them happily fed, GYG’s “Kids Dine Free” promotion lets you enjoy two complimentary kids’ meals with every two regular mains, available every Sunday.

The deal is available via the GYG app from 10.30am onwards for children aged 12 and below.

S$2 burritos, S$8 deals, and a 2D1N staycation up for grabs

Come 5 May, GYG is rolling out a line-up of tasty deals that are as good as they sound:

S$2 Brekkie Burritos from 8am to 10.30am at 18 GYG Brekkie outlets

S$8 Burritos and Bowls from 5pm onwards

Double GOMEX points for loyalty members all day

As if the food deals weren’t enough, GYG is also throwing in a grand prize to sweeten the celebration: one lucky GYG app member will walk away with the GOMEX Grand Escape, a staycation package worth over S$600.

The prize includes a 2D1N stay in a Runway View Room at Crowne Plaza Changi Airport, breakfast for two, and a S$100 dining experience at GYG Jewel.

All you have to do is make a purchase at any GYG outlet on 5 May to qualify.

For more information and updates on all the celebrations, visit GYG’s website or follow them on Instagram.

Also read: From bracelet-making sessions to professional photoshoot: Food Republic offers variety of Mother’s Day experiences

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Featured image adapted from Guzman y Gomez Singapore on Facebook and courtesy of Guzman y Gomez.