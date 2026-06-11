JB Sentral train services temporarily suspended for RTS Link construction works

Train services at JB Sentral temporarily suspended, affected passengers provided with alternative transport arrangements

Train services at Johor Bahru (JB) Sentral station were temporarily suspended on Thursday (11 June) to facilitate construction works for the Johor Bahru–Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Project.

Malaysia’s railway operator, Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), announced the temporary suspension in a Facebook post on 9 June.

Affected passengers will still be able to continue their journey as alternative transport arrangements will be put in place.

Suspension due to RTS Link truss structure launching works

In the Facebook post, KTMB stated that the suspension was made to facilitate the launching works of the truss structure for the Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link Project.

KTMB apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked passengers for their patience and cooperation during the implementation of the project works.

Affected ETS passengers to continue journey via bus service

According to the railway operator, passengers travelling on the EP9535 and EG9449 train services will still be able to complete their journeys despite the disruption.

During the suspension period, affected passengers will be transported via an intermediary bus service operating between Kempas Baru Railway Station and JB Sentral.

The temporary arrangement is intended to minimise disruptions while construction works continue.

Pick-up and drop-off points provided at both bus stations

Designated pick-up and drop-off areas will be provided at both locations.

Additionally, staff and ambassadors will also be stationed at the affected areas to assist travellers.

Passengers are advised to follow all signage and instructions issued by staff to ensure their safety during the temporary suspension.

“Your cooperation and patience throughout the implementation of the RTS Link Project works are highly appreciated,” KTMB said.

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Featured image adapted from MRT Corp.