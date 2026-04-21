Jeffrey Siow shares preview of RTS Link Station at Woodlands North after joint visit with M’sian Transport Minister

Jeffrey Siow visits RTS Link Woodlands North station with Malaysian Transport Minister, says construction on track

In preparation for the upcoming Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link, Jeffrey Siow and his Malaysian counterpart visited the station at Woodlands North.

In a Facebook post on 20 April, Mr Siow shared preview photos of the under-construction station, including the gantry system and decorations.

Automated e-gate system requires passengers to tap passports

Slated for completion later this year, the RTS Link seeks to bring Singapore and Malaysia closer together.

The project also brought Singapore’s Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow together with Malaysia’s Transport Minister, Anthony Loke, in Woodlands.

Mr Siow hosted Mr Loke at the RTS Link Woodlands North Station, which will be Singapore’s station on the rail line.

Wearing hard hats and safety vests, staff led the ministers around the station.

Most of the site was still under heavy construction, but some of the interior decoration could be seen.

One wall featured sambar deer, an animal native to both countries.

They also showed the automated e-gate system, where passenger can tap their passports to cross.

Construction of stations on schedule

Mr Siow stated that construction of the Woodlands North Station and the Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Bahru is both well on track.

“When ready, Singaporeans and Malaysians can look forward to a faster and more convenient commute across the Causeway,” he wrote.

To commemorate the event, Mr Siow, Senior Minister of State Sun Xueling, Mr Loke, and Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Transport, Hasbi bin Habibollah, took a photo in front of a mock-up of the station.

In the artist’s depiction, signs could be seen pointing to buses that travellers could take further into Singapore.

RTS Link can move passengers across borders in 5 minutes

The RTS Link is expected to open for service in Dec 2026.

First envisioned in 1990, the plans for a rapid transit link have had a tumultuous history. The project suffered long delays before managing to resume in July 2020.

Once open, the standalone Light Rail Transit (LRT) system is expected to be able to travel between the two stations in about five minutes.

Also read: 1st JB-S’pore RTS Link train arrives at Woodlands North for demo, commuters can’t wait to ride it

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Featured image adapted from Jeffrey Siow on Facebook.