From bracelet-making sessions to professional photoshoot: Food Republic offers variety of Mother’s Day experiences

Food Republic launches heartfelt Mother’s Day experiences across Singapore, including a one-day-only makeover and photoshoot

Looking to celebrate Mother’s Day in style this May?

Food Republic has thoughtfully curated two exciting experiences for both mothers and children to enjoy.

Experiences include hands-on activities like making bracelets together to enjoying a one-time-only makeover session that is all about connection and fun.

Bracelet-making session available weekly

In late April, Food Republic announced the launch of the events in a media release.

From 3 May, bracelet-making sessions will be held weekly on Sundays from 2pm to 5pm, at six locations across Singapore.

Inspired by the iconic friendship bracelets popularised by Taylor Swift, children can craft matching personalised keepsakes to serve as a special memory with their mothers.

There will be a total of four sessions, with the last session taking place on 24 May.

Locations of bracelet-making activity include:

City Square Mall

Nex

Woodleigh Mall

Suntec City

Mandai Wildlife Reserve

Food Place at Raffles City

Those looking to participate must spend a minimum of S$13 on a single receipt at Nex, Woodleigh Mall, and City Square Mall.

For Food Republic outlets at Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Suntec City, and Raffles City, patrons must spend a minimum of S$15 on a single receipt to redeem the matching DIY Bestie Bracelet set.

Present the same-day physical receipt at the various Bracelet Making Booths to redeem the DIY sets.

One-time-only themed photoshoot

If bracelet-making isn’t up your alley, why not make this Mother’s Day one for the ages?

Food Republic has also announced a one-time-only themed photoshoot for two, allowing families to capture lifelong memories together.

The session will take place at Food Republic’s VivoCity outlet on Mother’s Day, 10 May, from 1 to 5pm.

Titled “The Real Jade: Photoshoot with Mum”, the session is designed for young adults and adults only.

Participants will get to enjoy an exclusive experience with professional styling and a themed photoshoot set against a vibrant 1960’s Chinese-heritage backdrop.

Participants will receive three thematic photos upon the completion of the photoshoot.

Spend a minimum of S$30 across three same-day receipts on 10 May at Food Republic Vivo City, and present your physical receipt at the Makeover Booth to qualify for the experience.

For both experiences, slots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Also read: Filial son in Thailand pays off mum’s S$450K mortgage for Mother’s Day

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Featured image adapted from Food Republic.