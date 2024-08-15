Filial son in Thailand pays off mum’s S$450K mortgage for Mother’s Day

Filial son in Thailand clears mum’s mortgage as heartfelt Mother’s Day gift

Monday (12 Aug) was Mother’s Day in Thailand, and one filial son gave his mum a very special present by paying off her 12 million baht (S$452,000) mortgage.

In an Instagram post that has received over 8,000 likes, he shared the inspiring journey behind this extraordinary gift.

Tried many things to make money for 10 years

He first discovered the extent of his mother’s debt while he was in the Thai equivalent of Secondary 3.

Despite the daunting goal, he made it his mission to help her settle the debt.

He tried every job he could think of to raise the funds, even auditioning for singing contests in hopes of making it big.

Unfortunately, he faced failure in every attempt.

Through perseverance and hard work, he eventually established a successful skincare business, leveraging his charming personality on social media.

His online presence and entrepreneurial efforts ultimately helped him reach his goal of accumulating 12 million baht.

Surprised mum on Mother’s Day

A week before Mother’s Day, the man began putting the final touches on his surprise for his mum.

He revealed that the most challenging part was obtaining copies of the house registry, as his mother was holding on to those documents.

With some help, he managed to secure the necessary papers.

Armed with the documents and the funds, he was finally able to pay off the debt.

He admitted feeling a bit emotional, as this was the largest sum of money he had ever handled.

Yet, at the same time, he knew it was well worth the price.

With the mortgage cleared, they would fully own their home. And with that gift in hand, he went to his mum.

Pranks mum before presenting her with gift

Before revealing the surprise, the son couldn’t resist playing a little prank.

During their Mother’s Day meal, he asked: “What do you want from your son on Mother’s Day?”

“I only want my son’s love,” she replied calmly.

After they made their way home, the two were joined by the man’s older brother.

The two sons had mischievously agreed to prank her by pretending that the older brother was planning to be ordained as a monk soon.

Despite their antics, their mother remained stoic and supportive.

However, her composure faltered when he announced that her mortgage was fully paid off and that she now owned the house they lived in.

Overwhelmed with emotion, she embraced her son tearfully, expressing her heartfelt thanks for the incredible gift.

