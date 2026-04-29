S’pore man sentenced to jail for secretly sharing fiancée’s nudes in ‘girlfriend swap’ Telegram groups

Man faces 19 months in prison for distributing his fiancée’s nude photos in Telegram groups

A 25-year-old man in Singapore was sentenced to 19 months in prison for secretly sharing nudes of his fiancée to multiple chat groups.

His actions, which included discussing sexual fantasies such as “girlfriend swapping” and threesomes with strangers, were discovered by the victim, leading to the breakdown of their three-year relationship.

Man shares fiancée’s nudes with strangers

According to Shin Min Daily News, the defendant had been in a relationship with the victim since March 2021.

During their time together, they exchanged intimate photos and videos, some of which clearly featured the victim’s face.

However, unbeknownst to her, the defendant began distributing her intimate content in online groups.

The victim uncovered the betrayal on 11 Aug 2024 when she accessed the defendant’s computer while he was in the shower.

A pop-up Telegram notification caught her attention, prompting her to open the app. Upon opening it, she found two archived chat groups dedicated to sharing female nudes and pornography.

To her shock, she discovered that her own intimate photos and videos had been uploaded by her fiancé without her consent.

Fiancée files police report

Upon further investigation, the victim also found chat logs where the defendant had messaged other group members, discussing his sexual fantasies involving girlfriend swapping and threesomes.

When the defendant emerged from the shower, she immediately confronted him.

He admitted to distributing her intimate content, revealing that he had been doing so for around a month.

Despite his attempts to cover up his actions by leaving the groups, reporting them to Telegram, and deleting messages, the victim had already taken screenshots of the incriminating conversations and sent them to her own phone.

She later reported the incident to the police.

Defendant had been sharing nudes since early 2024

Investigations revealed that the defendant had first discovered the “nude-swapping” groups via Discord and had been exchanging explicit content with other members since early 2024.

In one group, which only had three members, he shared his fiancée’s nudes and participated in explicit chats.

He also admitted to sharing the victim’s intimate photos in Discord groups.

The victim, deeply shaken by the betrayal, ended her relationship with him in Aug 2024.

She described the emotional toll of his actions, including feelings of profound betrayal, humiliation, and panic attacks.

The trauma led her to seek professional therapy to cope with the distress.

Man pleads guilty to six of the charges

The defendant faced a total of 13 charges for the intentional distribution of intimate images or videos.

On Tuesday (28 April) morning, he pleaded guilty to six of the charges and was sentenced to 19 months in prison.

Also read: S’porean man jailed for having sex with 13-year-old, girlfriend joined in after finding out about affair



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Featured image adapted from Ioana Adam’s Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only, and MS News.