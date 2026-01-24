​​SPF NSman jailed for having sex with 13-year-old, girlfriend joined in after finding out about affair

SPF NSman jailed for having sex with minor in exchange for money

Despite knowing that the girl he was talking to was a 13-year-old, a full-time National Serviceman in the Singapore Police Force (SPF) engaged in illicit sexual activities with her in mid-2023.

Markkus Mohsen Lim, now 24, first met the girl on the online platform Omegle, according to Channel NewsAsia.

Lim knew that the girl was from a poor family, and promised monetary incentives in exchange for sex, but never paid her.

When his girlfriend, product executive Marija Beatriz Gargarita Tuble, 29, found out about his infidelity, she chose not to report the matter.

Instead, she proposed a “threesome” with Lim and the teen, and even recorded the acts.

The teen has since died, but no reasons were given for the cause of death, reported The Straits Times.

Initial online encounter

Lim and the teen first exchanged messages with each other on Omegle in late May 2023 before moving their conversations to Telegram.

The teen had then informed Lim that she was 13.

Lim knew that it would be illegal for him to have sex with the girl.

Despite this, he had sexually explicit chats with the girl, and sent explicit photos of his genitals as well.

He even saved her contact in his phone as “13”, in reference to her age.

Lim also requested for the victim to sent him nude pictures, as well as videos of herself stripping off her school uniform.

On 9 June 2023, at around 10.30pm, Lim met up with the minor, and they both went to a staircase at a public residential block.

The pair then proceeded to have unprotected sex.

Afterwards, the girl went back home, so as to not arouse suspicion from her family.

Threesome to “retake control” of the relationship

The next day, Tuble, who reportedly had access to Lim’s Telegram account, found about his infidelity after reading text messages between the pair.

She then decided to “retake control” of her relationship with Lim by having a threesome along with the minor, prosecutors said.

Lim met the girl near Tuble’s home and had sex with her at a staircase landing, before bringing her to Tuble’s house.

Lim and the minor then engaged in sexual intercourse, with Tuble recording videos of the act.

He later had protected sexual intercourse with both the minor and Tuble, who also touched the teen’s private parts.

At one point, Tuble cooked for the minor, claiming that she knew the teen did not have enough money to buy food.

Lim then continued his sexual exploits with the minor, while Tuble recorded at least six videos.

Shortly before 2.40am, Lim and Tuble engaged a private-hire vehicle to send the victim home.

Tuble also sent the video recordings of the sexual acts to the minor.

Police report filed against the pair

After the incident, the couple tried to engage the minor for more sexual activity.

However, the teen had already blocked them on Telegram, a day after the threesome occurred.

In July 2023, the victim’s mother filed a police report, stating that her daughter had been raped.

When police came to Tuble’s house as part of investigations, she deleted all videos she had of the threesome before opening the door.

The pair were both arrested, and were later charged in court in 2025.

Sentenced to jail, caning

On 20 Jan 2026, Lim pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, and was sentenced to 10 years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane.

Tuble, 29, was sentenced to eight years and nine months’ jail.

She pleaded guilty to one count of abetting rape for instigating Lim to have sex with the teen.

Three months was added to Tuble’s sentence in lieu of caning.

Under Singapore law, she cannot be caned as she is a woman.

District Judge Ong Luan Tze granted the defence’s request for Lim to begin his jail term a month later.

This was so he could spend Chinese New Year with his parents.

Lim will begin serving his sentence on 23 Feb.

Also read: Man in S’pore raped daughter after being urged by girlfriend, gets 24 years’ jail