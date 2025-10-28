Man in S’pore raped daughter after being urged by girlfriend, gets 24 years’ jail 

Man raped daughter after being urged by girlfriend, who was a domestic helper

A 54-year-old American man was sentenced to 24 years’ jail for raping his own daughter at the urging of his girlfriend.

The victim was 11 years old at the time of the offence and suffered suicidal thoughts and insomnia after the sexual assault.

The man’s girlfriend, a Filipino domestic helper, was sentenced to 22 years’ jail for instigating her partner to commit the offences.

Defendants met through Tinder

According to CNA, the man met the 33-year-old domestic helper, Albao Shiela Marie Ibales, through Tinder in early 2022.

They then began dating, had sex regularly, and exchanged “sexually charged and deviant messages”. These include messages about lewd acts involving a future child, as well as a future pet dog.

On the evening of 17 March 2023, Albao asked the man to take a picture of the victim holding his genitals, reported Shin Min Daily News.

In response, the man suggested that he would get the victim to accomplish a series of acts to win a “bet”.

He later filmed his daughter carrying out the sex acts and sent them to Albao.

The acts culminated with the man raping and sexually assaulting the victim as she was sleeping, reported The Straits Times.

Despite knowing that the acts were wrong, the girl kept it a secret as her father told her not to tell anyone about what had happened.

The victim’s parents separated in 2019 — she stayed with her father on weekends, and with her mother and maternal relatives on weekdays.

Man deleted footage of lewd acts after growing suspicious

It was only two months later that the victim told her form teacher about what had happened.

The police later devised a plan to apprehend the man — he was told that his daughter and her mother were at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital and that he needed to be there.

However, the man grew suspicious after receiving the call.

He sent a voice message to Albao to delete her WhatsApp profile picture, which showed her performing a sex act on him, and not to send him messages until he texted her.

The 54-year-old also warned her that if he did not text her by 7pm, “something is up”.

He then proceeded to delete all communications between them, including footage of him sexually assaulting his daughter.

Police arrested the man at the hospital that day, and his girlfriend was nabbed the day after.

20 videos and 43 photos of the sexual assault were later found on Albao’s phone.

When questioned about the incriminating materials, the man claimed he could not remember the acts. He cited undiagnosed Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, a head injury, and an alcoholic blackout.

However, a psychiatric evaluation found that the man understood the wrongfulness of his actions.

Meanwhile, the victim suffered insomnia, suicidal thoughts and flashbacks after the sexual assaults. She also developed a fear of men, was unable to trust others, and engaged in self-harm behaviour.

Man & girlfriend sentenced to 24 and 22 years’ jail respectively

On Monday (27 Oct), the man was sentenced to 24 years’ jail after pleading guilty to three charges of statutory rape and a charge of perverting justice. 12 other charges were taken into consideration.

Albao was given 22 years’ jail for instigating the man to sexually abuse his daughter.

Both sentences included a one-year term in lieu of caning — the man could not be caned as he was above the age of 50, while Albao cannot be caned as she is a woman.