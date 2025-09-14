‘It takes two hands to clap’: S’pore man who sexually assaulted 13-year-old daughter blames her when confronted

Man who sexually assaulted 13-year-old daughter for three years found guilty, blamed her for it

In court on 12 Sept, the prosecution accused a 40-year-old man of a lack of remorse after he repeatedly sexually assaulted his 13-year-old daughter.

The assaults began after the victim’s mother had discovered text messages between the teen girl and her former boyfriend in mid-2017.

Subsequently, the defendant, the girl’s father, confronted his daughter over the messages.

He then asked her to demonstrate the actions she had done with her ex-boyfriend on him, getting the victim to kiss him.

Man pays daughter extra pocket money to perform oral sex

Between mid-2017 and Sept 2020, he repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter, including with acts involving sexual penetration.

The defendant would enter her bedroom when the family had fallen asleep to perform the sexual assaults over the three years.

According to Shin Min Daily News, he would promise to give the victim extra pocket money or allow her to go out with friends if she gave him oral sex.

The man temporarily ceased his sexual assaults after receiving a letter from her asking him to stop, but eventually resumed.

Victim’s husband calls police after being told about sexual assault

On 23 Aug 2020, the 16-year-old victim’s father entered her bedroom to have sex with her after her husband had left for work. She pleaded with him to stop and proposed a different sex act to stop his current assault.

A few days later, on 31 Aug 2020, the defendant tried to enter his daughter’s bedroom at night but found the door locked.

Furious that she was not paying more attention to him, he started punching and kicking at the walls of their home.

The next day, the defendant attempted to grope her in the kitchen, but she pushed his hand away. He thus threatened to reveal their relationship to her husband.

The victim proceeded to reveal the sexual assaults to her mother and husband.

Her mother confronted the defendant, who replied that “it takes two hands to clap”, implicitly blaming their daughter for the relationship.

The victim’s husband called the police. Officers arrested the man on the same day.

Prosecution seeks at least 18 years’ jail & 16 cane strokes

In court, the prosecution offered the defendant a plea deal after he faced 14 charges, but he claimed a trial instead.

On 12 Sept 2025, he pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual penetration of a minor under 16 and two of exploitative sexual penetration of a minor between 16 and 18.

The prosecution highlighted his lack of remorse shown through his victim-blaming. They sought a sentence of 18 to 19.5 years in jail and 16 strokes of the cane.

High Court Justice Dedar Singh Gill asked for submissions on whether the abuse of trust was an aggravating factor in the charges.

The sentencing will occur at a later date.

