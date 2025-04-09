Man in S’pore accused of sexually assaulting girlfriend’s 10-year-old daughter in cemetery & at home

Man in Singapore accused of assaulting girlfriend’s daughter in cemetery

A Singaporean man is standing trial for allegedly molesting and sexually assaulting his girlfriend’s daughter over a year-long period — with some offences occurring in cemeteries.

The 52-year-old, who cannot be named to protect the victim’s identity, pleaded not guilty as his trial began on Tuesday (8 April).

Man faces 7 charges

According to Shin Min Daily News, the accused faces seven charges, including molestation, sexual assault, and sexual exploitation of a child.

The victim, now 14, was between 10 and 11 years old when the alleged abuse began in 2021.

At the time, the defendant was dating her mother and began living with the victim, the victim’s mother and the victim’s younger brother in a two-room HDB flat in the northern part of Singapore.

Brought victim to cemetery to sexually assault her

The defendant and the victim’s mother slept in the master bedroom, while the victim and her younger brother slept on the floor in the living room.

The victim said she woke up in the middle of the night in February 2021 to find the defendant touching her inappropriately.

He allegedly attempted to insert his fingers into her private parts on two occasions but was unsuccessful. However, the defendant did not give up and allegedly committed the offence again a few days later, using his fingers to violate the victim.

On 24 May 2021, the defendant parked his truck at a Muslim cemetery and violated her inside the vehicle.

The victim was asleep in the back of the truck at the time. To avoid the defendant, she pretended to remain asleep and turned onto her stomach. However, he allegedly inserted his finger into her anus.

That same year, the defendant took the victim to a nearby cemetery to fetch water and allegedly forced her to masturbate him inside his truck.

Defendant was running a tombstone business

It was revealed in court that the defendant operated a tombstone business, giving him access to both Muslim and Christian cemeteries where some assaults occurred.

Due to irregular work hours, the children often accompanied adults to job sites at cemeteries, sometimes sleeping overnight in the truck.



The victim reportedly told her mother about the abuse, but when confronted, the defendant denied everything.

The matter was dropped – until February 2022, when the traumatised girl finally confided in her half-sister during a playdate.

The victim’s father later brought her to the police to file a report.

