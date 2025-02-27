S’pore man sexually assaults intellectually disabled daughter over 3 years, faces jail but not caning

Man in Singapore first assaulted daughter when she was 11 years old

A man in Singapore who sexually assaulted his daughter three times over three years faces prison time, but will reportedly not be caned.

The girl, who has an intellectual disability, was first assaulted when she was only 11 years old, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Daughter was assaulted by man in bedroom shared with family

The defendant, now 55, married his wife in 2006, according to court documents seen by ST.

They share two daughters, including the victim.

The family would sleep on mattresses in the same bedroom, the man beside his wife and the two daughters on her other side.

Sometime between 2018 and April 2019, the man would wait till everyone was asleep before going over to the then 11-year-old victim, who slept farthest from him.

He would molest her over her clothes, kiss her on the lips and force her to touch him inappropriately.

The girl didn’t resist as she had previously seen her father beating her mother and was afraid of him.

Daughter assaulted by man 2nd & 3rd time in 2020

In Dec 2020, the man sexually assaulted his daughter again while she was sleeping.

A third assault then occurred at around the same period.

Despite the girl’s attempts to turn her body away during the third assault, he carried on, the court head.

Girl told foster parents about assaults

When the man and his wife separated in 2021, the girl was sent to a foster home the next year.

The sexual assaults came to light only in 2023 when she told her foster parents about them.

The foster parents alerted the girl’s child protection officer on 9 March 2023.

Man faces jail but cannot be caned

In court, the prosecution said that the man was unaware of his daughter’s intellectual disability.

Nevertheless, it sought six years and five months’ jail for him.

However, he cannot be caned as he is more than 50 years old.

The defendant will return to court on 3 April to be sentenced.

Featured image adapted from doidam10 on Canva. Photo for illustration purposes only.