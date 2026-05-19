Train driver from deadly collision in Thailand was unlicensed & tested positive for drugs

Train driver from deadly Thailand collision faces extra charges after testing positive for drugs

The driver of the freight train that collided with a bus on a road in Bangkok, Thailand, has tested positive for drugs. He was also unlicensed.

At the time of writing, the incident has resulted in the deaths of eight people and around 30 injuries.

According to the Bangkok Post, the train driver faces additional charges after testing positive for drugs.

Authorities are investigating how the train driver was allowed to drive the train in the first place.

Train driver had also previously faced drug charges in 2019

On Sunday (17 May) night, Pichet Kunadhamraks, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Rail Transport, said that 46-year-old Sayomporn Suankul had tested positive for methamphetamines and cannabis after a urine test.

Police also stated that Mr Sayomporn had previously been convicted for drug use in 2019.

Furthermore, he had not yet applied for a new license under the Department of Rail Transport as required by law. He only had an old license issued by the State Railway of Thailand.

Mr Sayomporn was suspended from his duties and has been charged with reckless driving causing death and severe injury.

More facing charges

In addition to Mr Sayomporn, the bus driver who stopped his vehicle on the crossing also faces charges of reckless driving. He is currently in the hospital for severe burns.

Meanwhile, the crossing supervisor has been suspended. He had waved a red flag — which signals a congested crossing — at the train prior to its arrival at the crossing.

However, he failed to deploy barriers to stop traffic from congesting at the crossing.

As a result of the accident, authorities have ordered drug and alcohol tests on all Rail Transport employees working on trains.

Additionally, Thai police have ordered inspections of every railway crossing along the route travelled by the train involved in the crash, Thai PBS reports.

Experts are also analysing data from the train’s black box recorder.

Also read: At least 8 people dead after train crashes into bus & motorcycle in Bangkok



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