At least 8 people dead after train crashes into bus & motorcycle in Bangkok

Train collides with bus & motorcycle in central Bangkok, causing fire to break out

At least eight people have reportedly been killed after a train crashed into a shuttle bus and a motorcycle in the heart of Bangkok.

The tragedy took place at about 3.40pm on Saturday (16 May) near the Makkasan Airport Rail Link station in the city’s Ratchathewi district, reported Thai news portal Prachachat Online.

Bus bursts into flames after collision with train

First responders and firefighters from the Phayathai Fire and Rescue Station were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Preliminary investigations into the catastrophic collision revealed that the train had rammed into both a bus and a motorcycle, causing an immediate and intense fire to break out.

Other vehicles were also reported to have been damaged in the accident, with about 10 damaged in total, according to Thai media reports.

8 dead, 35 others reportedly injured

Emergency services confirmed that at least eight people were found dead inside the bus, having been unable to escape the flames.

Bangkok police chief Urumporn Koondejsumrit later told wire agency Agence France-Presse that besides the eight fatalities, 35 others had been injured.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered an investigation into the incident, with further details regarding the identities of the victims and the exact cause of the collision currently under investigation.

Also read: At least 10 confirmed dead after fire consumes Thai school bus carrying children aged 6-15



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Featured image adapted from Amarin TV.